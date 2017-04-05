Washington Plaza Returns

•April 5, 2017•

Commissioner Bill Hagen sat in on his final city council meeting Monday, March 27.

As he approached his impending retirement, he stated, “I feel good about the improvements and progress of the water and sewer department. I have respect for the people I have worked with and the support that was offered.”

Washington Plaza will be in place once again this summer during theater season; although it will not be blocking any road lanes as it did last year. This year Washington Plaza will take up only the nearby sidewalk and parking places adjacent to The Little Theatre. Washington Plaza will offer an extra seating area for theater patrons before and after shows.

Other items that were discussed or voted upon:

-Bids were accepted for the electrical line upgrade project for spring. Anixter won the bid with materials costing a total of $34,906.84.

-The annual MFT program was awarded to Earl Walker Construction, the only bidder, for his bid of $103,958.40.

-A zoning ordinance was passed that allowed mobile home parks to sell new or used trailers within the mobile home park.

-A gas sales agreement ordinance was passed that extends the city’s contract with the IPEA to run through 2024 so that the city is able to negotiate longer term pricing and deliver stable low-priced gas.