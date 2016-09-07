Wettest August on Record in Illinois

•September 7, 2016•

The statewide average rainfall for August was 6.89 inches, 3.30 inches above normal and the wettest August on record, according to Illinois State Climatologist Jim Angel, Illinois State Water Survey, University of Illinois.

This year’s rainfall just beat the old record of 6.86 inches set back in 1977. The highest rainfall total was in Sterling with 14.01 inches.

A damp July with a very wet August combined equals the wettest July-August on record. The rainfall total of July-August was 13.74 inches, which is 6.07 inches above normal. It beat the old record for July-August of 12.83 inches, set back in 1915.

The highest two-month rainfall total was in Downers Grove with 22.93 inches of rain.



