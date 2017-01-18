What Keeps Readers Reading After They Move Away?

Posted on by January 18, 2017

•January 18, 2017•

By Ellen Ferrera
for the News Progress

There is something almost ethereal about Thursday mornings when I bring in the paper, grab my pot full of tea, snuggle into the couch and settle down for a good read.

At my age, it is news of a deceased classmate or friend, an 80th birthday party, what poor soul got caught speeding on Route 121, and good stories that either bring tears or make the heart go pitty-pat.

What interests former residents who live thousands of miles away and keeps them subscribing year after year? I caught up with two sisters who grew up in Bethany and have subscribed to the News Progress for many years.

Audrey Oathout Gasdorf was a classmate who went to college, married and for many years has lived in Michigan.      Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

Comments are closed.