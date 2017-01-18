What Keeps Readers Reading After They Move Away?

•January 18, 2017•

By Ellen Ferrera

for the News Progress

There is something almost ethereal about Thursday mornings when I bring in the paper, grab my pot full of tea, snuggle into the couch and settle down for a good read.

At my age, it is news of a deceased classmate or friend, an 80th birthday party, what poor soul got caught speeding on Route 121, and good stories that either bring tears or make the heart go pitty-pat.

What interests former residents who live thousands of miles away and keeps them subscribing year after year? I caught up with two sisters who grew up in Bethany and have subscribed to the News Progress for many years.

Audrey Oathout Gasdorf was a classmate who went to college, married and for many years has lived in Michigan.


