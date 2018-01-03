Year End Review

Continued from our December 27, 2017 edition

•January 3, 2018•

May 31, 2017

Sullivan city is receiving a $445,980 block grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The grants are designed to stabilize neighborhoods and provide affordable housing.

Susan Rauch, Joe Keller, Dave Cole, Bill Highland, Dan Fultz and Brad Pullen plant the first tree donated by Sullivan Rotary to the Habitat subdivision in Sullivan. Sullivan Rotary received a $1500 grant from District Rotary to help with the project.

Angie Ward was honored by a reception at First Christian Church in Sullivan. Ward, also a Prairie Winds participant, has been a member of the choir for 58 years.

Sullivan Township cemeteries records have been updated through the Gravediscover website. Judy Sumner and Alex Menke worked together to complete the Sullivan township project.

Members of the Sullivan High School band performed at Memorial Day services in Greenhill Cemetery with Post 68 American Legion Honor Guard leading the salute and veteran Paul Stone presenting the keynote address.


