Year End Review 2017

January 4, 2017

Sullivan City Council meetings are moving to the Elizabeth Titus Library, and new offices are replacing the city council chambers in city hall.

Prairie Winds musical ensemble opened its performance season at Mason Point.

Marrowbone Library in Bethany has a restored collection of high school senior class pictures from 1889 to 1993 with more current years in a scrapbook. Glenn Austin, Jim McLaughlin and Virginia Weakly rescued the collection presenting the restored collection to Marrowbone for public use.

Sullivan girls’ basketball team used a 21-6 third quarter run to propel them to a 59-42 win over MacArthur High School Decatur. Elizabeth Green, Brooke Tuttle and Chloe Riley scored in double figures for the win with Tatum Ellis, Esther Miller and Laine Cameron supporting on defense.

Okaw Valley defeated Arcola 51-35 at the Dieterich Tournament. Conner Cloyd, Jared Bunfill, Trey Yarnell, Cole Nichols, Garrett Fritz and Austin Hill contributed to the win.

Sullivan boys' basketball defeated Blue Ridge 72-47 with Bryce Farris scoring 22 points. Josh Stutzman and Queintan Britton also scored in double digits.


