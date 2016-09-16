Yost Found Guilty of Randall Murder

•September 15, 2016•

Michael Yost, was found guilty of first degree murder in the cutting death of Sheri Randall in March 2015.

Chief Circuit Judge Dan L. Flannell announced the guilty verdict at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, ending the bench trail that began Monday, Sept. 12.

Judge Flannell emphasized that the states case established that Yost was guilty of all four counts filed, acknowledging the crime was cruel and heinous as States Attorney Jeremy Richey emphasized in his closing.

Yost faces a 20 years to natural life sentence with Judge Flannell scheduling a pre-sentence investigation report for 9 a.m. October 21. Yost was returned to the Moultrie County Jail to await sentencing.

Public Defender Brad Rau offered two witnesses on Yost’s behalf following the close of the states case on Thursday morning.

Michael Yost, 43, recounted the events leading up to the death of Sheri Randall on March 4 while the court allowed endocrinologist Dr. Gregory Clark to observe the testimony.

Rau began by pointing out Yost had Type II diabetes and ask his activities beginning on March 2, 2015.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

