•March 29, 2017•

You know you are in a small town when.... Every sport is played on dirt. Third street is on the edge of town.

You are run off the street by a combine. You miss church on Sunday and receive get-well cards. The biggest business in town sells farm machinery.

You dialed the wrong number and talked for 15 minutes anyway. You write a check on the wrong bank, and it covers for you.